Benzema resting, Madrid beats Sevilla 3-1 to extend lead

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Karim Benzema proudly showed his Ballon d’Or award to fans at the Santiago Bernabéu and then sat back as Real Madrid beat Sevilla 3-1 and increased its lead of the Spanish league. Benzema was ruled out of the match when the club said he had muscle fatigue. Vinícius Júnior set up two goals for Madrid as the Brazil winger continues to excel both with and without Benzema playing by his side. Madrid extended its unbeaten streak to 16 games since starting the season across all competitions and increased its lead of the Spanish league to six points over Barcelona.

