Udinski throws 3 TDs, Richmond rolls past Hampton 41-10

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Reece Udinski threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns and Richmond cruised to a 41-10 win over Hampton. The Spiders scored the first 17 points of the game and the the last 17 while piling up 498 yards and holding the Pirates to 255. Udinski opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game when he connected with Jakob Herres for 22 yards. Jer Garcia Jr. scored on a 14-yard run to cap an 80-yard drive. Hampton got on the board with a 74-yard catch and run, Malcolm Mays to Darran Butts. Richmond’s last TD was an 87-yard run by Fonnae Webb.

