Taylor Hall scores in overtime as Bruins beat Wild 4-3

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal 4:49 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3. Hall, who also had two assists, took a crossing pass from David Pastrnak and one-timed a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury. Pastrnak scored his fourth goal of the season for the Bruins, who improved to 5-1-0 under new coach Jim Montgomery and remained unbeaten at home. Fleury stopped 39 shots for the Wild.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.