Suchy scores 3 touchdowns, Butler shuts down Marist 31-10

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Joey Suchy scored three touchdowns, Butler dominated the second half, and the Bulldogs won their homecoming game, defeating Marist 31-10. Suchy had 84 yards rushing on 10 carries, scoring on runs of 12 and 3 yards. He also caught a 16-yard TD pass from Bret Bushka in the fourth quarter. Bushka completed 14 of 23 passes for 159 yards and added 69 yards rushing. Butler outscored Marist 21-0 after halftime, holding the Red Foxes to 116 yards in the second half and only four yards in the fourth quarter. Marist’s Brock Bagozzi was 23-of-42 passing for 214 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

