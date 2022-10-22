Southern Miss tops Texas State in wild finish

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Chandler Pittman caught a 53-yard touchdown pass from Zach Wilcke with 32 seconds remaining and Southern Mississippi defeated Texas State 20-14 to ruin homecoming for the Bobcats. Texas State had taken a 14-13 lead with 1:21 to go when Layne Hatcher connected with Ashtyn Hawkins who outran the defense for a 74-yard touchdown pass. Wilcke completed 18 of 25 passes for 187 yards for the Golden Eagles. Frank Gore Jr. added 91 yards rushing. Hatcher was 25 of 42 passing for 254 yards but the Bobcats were held to minus-6 net rushing yards for 249 yards of total offense.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.