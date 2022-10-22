South Dakota erases 2-touchdown deficit, beats So. Illinois

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Shomari Lawrence and Travis Theis both ran for 100 yards and South Dakota defeated Southern Illinois 27-24 after trailing by two touchdowns in the second quarter. Eddie Ogamba’s 44-yard field goal with 2:31 remaining in the fourth quarter gave the Coyotes their first lead of the game and the Salukis went a quick four-and-out on their only remaining possession. South Dakota had two second half touchdowns, one a Wesley Eliodor 15-yard pass from Aidan Bouman, the other a 29-yard run by Lawrence to tie the score. Southern Illinois built a 21-7 second-quarter lead on a short touchdown run by Javon Williams and two touchdown passes from Nic Baker.

