Smith’s late TD rallies Eastern Michigan past Ball St 20-16

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Austin Smith scored the go-ahead touchdown on a quarterback keeper midway through the fourth quarter after a big interception by Robert Daniel Jr. and Eastern Michigan held on for a 20-16 victory over Ball State. Smith’s game-winning 2-yard run came four plays after Daniel intercepted a John Paddock pass, giving Eastern Michigan (5-3, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) a first-and-10 at the Ball State 28-yard line. Paddock staked Ball State (4-4, 2-2) to a 7-0 lead 4 seconds into the second quarter when he connected with Carson Steele for an 8-yard touchdown. The Eagles answered with Bryson Moss’ 4-yard scoring run and a career-long 55-yard field goal by freshman Jesus Gomez on the final play of the quarter to grab a 10-7 lead at halftime.

