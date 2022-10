PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Samuel Brown V had a career-high 101 yards rushing and a touchdown and Noah Vedral threw for 113 yards and a touchdown as Rutgers rallied past Indiana 24-17. Rutgers snapped a 21-game conference home losing streak, last winning a conference home game in 2017 against Maryland. It was the longest home conference game losing streak in Big Ten history.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.