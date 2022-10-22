Reyna starts and scores in Dortmund’s 5-0 rout of Stuttgart

BERLIN (AP) — Gio Reyna started and scored to help Borussia Dortmund rout Stuttgart 5-0 in the Bundesliga. It was Reyna’s first league start of the season and he crowned an impressive outing on the left of midfield with his first goal of the campaign when he curled a fine strike inside the far post just before the break. Jude Bellingham also starred with two goals as Dortmund produced arguably its best performance of the season to end a three-game run in the German top tier without a win. First-half goals from Jamal Musiala and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting were enough for Bayern Munich to win 2-0 at Hoffenheim and cut Union Berlin’s league lead to a point. Union visits last-place Bochum on Sunday.

