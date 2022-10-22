Reese 186 yards rushing, 2 TDs as Baylor beats Kansas 35-23

WACO, Texas (AP) — True freshman Richard Reese ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns, including a late game-clincher as the Bears held on to beat Kansas 35-23 on Saturday. Baylor had a 28-3 halftime lead in the game matching former Top 25 teams that had both lost their previous two games. The 5-3 Jayhawks were within 28-23 when quarterback Jason Bean scrambled 4 yards for a touchdown with 6 1/2 minutes left, ending a 93-yard drive after Baylor was stopped on fourth-and-1. Reese scored with 2 1/2 minutes left. Bears quarterback Blake Shapen was 17-of-26 passing for 164 yards with a touchdown, but had three turnovers.

