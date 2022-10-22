QB Klubnik leads No. 5 Clemson to 27-21 win vs. No. 14 ‘Cuse

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Will Shipley scored twice and freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik rallied No. 5 Clemson to a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 27-21 victory over No. 14 Syracuse. Klubnik came in for mistake-prone starter DJ Uiagalelei with Clemson trailing 21-10. The Tigers defense held Syracuse without points in the final two quarters and quarterback Garrett Shrader was picked off by safety R.J. Mickens to seal Clemson’s win. The Tigers won their 14th straight overall and 38th in row at home to break the ACC mark they shared with Florida State.

