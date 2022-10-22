Opportunistic Bowling Green beats Central Michigan 34-18

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Demetrius Hardamon returned a fumble 45 yards for a touchdown as Bowling Green collected four takeaways in a 34-18 win over Central Michigan. The Falcons recovered three fumbles, pushing their season total to 12, and also had an interception by Walter Haire that led to a touchdown.Bowling Green scored first and led throughout. The Falcons scored 17 points in the fourth quarter, including Hardamon’s touchdown after Kari Brooks’ sack, to pull away. Brooks had three of the Falcons’ six sacks.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.