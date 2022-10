NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest produced a shock to beat Liverpool 1-0. The Premier League’s bottom team at the start of the day secured only its second win of the season in the game at the City Ground. Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal of the match in the 55th-minute to end Liverpool’s mini-revival after beating Rangers, Manchester City and West Ham in its previous three games.

