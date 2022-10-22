No. 6 Alabama’s defense stymies No. 24 MSU, 30-6

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Young passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns and No. 6 Alabama’s defense continued its domination of No. 24 Mississippi State in a 30-6 victory. The Crimson Tide rebounded from its first loss of the season, a 52-49 defeat to No. 3 Tennessee. Alabama defenders got a measure of redemption after giving up more points than any Alabama team since 1907. The normally prolific Will Rogers and the Bulldogs still couldn’t reach the end zone against Alabama until the final play. It was the first touchdown Mississippi State had managed against the Tide in three meetings under Mike Leach.

