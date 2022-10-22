Morton, Brooks lift Texas Tech over West Virginia 48-10

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Redshirt freshman Behren Morton threw two touchdown passes, Tahj Brooks ran for two scores and Texas Tech used a fast start to beat West Virginia 48-10 on Saturday. Coming off a bye week and playing in Lubbock for the first time in nearly a month, the Red Raiders scored 17 points off of turnovers, broke a two-game losing streak and improved to 3-0 at home. Texas Tech scored touchdowns on its first two drives. Brooks had scoring runs of 1 and 19 yards and finished with a season-high 107 yards. Morton completed 28 of 45 passes for 325 yards. West Virginia’s JT Daniels threw a career-high three interceptions.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.