Morrow runs for 147 yards, 2 TDs; Colorado St. beats Hawaii

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Avery Morrow ran 26 times for 147 yards and two second-half touchdowns to help Colorado State rally and beat Hawaii 17-13. Morrow capped a 13-play, 80-yard drive that took more than 7 minutes off the clock with a 10-yard touchdown run that gave the Rams their first lead with 1:28 to play. Clay Millen completed 17 of 24 passes for 177 yards and added 53 yards rushing on 12 carries for Colorado State (2-5, 2-1 Mountain West). Matthew Shipley opened the scoring with a 27-yard field goal about 5 minutes into the game and Brayden Schrager threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Phillips midway through the second quarter before Shipley kicked a 23-yarder as time expired to give Hawaii (2-6, 1-2) a 13-3 lead at halftime.

