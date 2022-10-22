Lightning beat Isles 5-3 with Paul scoring late in second

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nicholas Paul had a buzzer-beating second-period goal, Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 5-3. Tampa Bay also got goals from Brandon Hagel, Corey Perry and Alex Killorn. Matt Martin, Anthony Beauvillier and Ryan Pulock scored for the Islanders. Paul gave Tampa Bay a 4-2 lead from the right circle off a pass from Ross Colton with one-tenth of a second to play in the period. Lightning captain Steven Stamkos had his season-opening five-game goal streak end. The run was two short of the team record.

