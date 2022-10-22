Liberty scores final 38 points in 41-14 win over BYU

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Dae Dae Hunter ran for 213 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, Shedro Louis added two rushing TDs and Liberty scored the final 38 points as the Flames beat BYU 41-14. Johnathan Bennett completed 22 of 29 passes for 247 yards and touchdowns for Liberty (7-1). The Flames have won five in a row since a 37-36 loss to No. 13 Wake Forest on Sept. 17. Liberty in the only FBS Independent with fewer than three losses this season. The Cougars, who have lost three in a row, finished with 71 yards rushing on 16 carries.

