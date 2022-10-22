Lens beats wasteful Marseille to take 2nd place; Lyon wins

PARIS (AP) — Lens punished Marseille for its wasteful finishing by winning 1-0 with a deflected late shot to move up to second place in the French league. Lens midfielder David Pereira da Costa’s shot clipped the leg of defender Leonardo Balerdi and looped over goalkeeper Pau Lopez in the 78th minute. In the day’s other game coach Laurent Blanc got his first win since taking charge of Lyon thanks to striker Alexandre Lacazette’s 90th-minute goal in a 2-1 win at Montpellier.

