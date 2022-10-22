Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:43 PM

Lens beats wasteful Marseille to take 2nd place; Lyon wins

KION

By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Lens punished Marseille for its wasteful finishing by winning 1-0 with a deflected late shot to move up to second place in the French league. Lens midfielder David Pereira da Costa’s shot clipped the leg of defender Leonardo Balerdi and looped over goalkeeper Pau Lopez in the 78th minute. In the day’s other game coach Laurent Blanc got his first win since taking charge of Lyon thanks to striker Alexandre Lacazette’s 90th-minute goal in a 2-1 win at Montpellier.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content