Late drive lifts Penn to 20-13 win over Yale
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jonathan Mulatu went over left tackle for a 1-yard touchdown with 20 seconds left to lift Penn to a 20-13 win over Yale. The Quakers, off to their best start since the undefeated 2003 team won 10 games, chewed up almost five minutes in taking 10 plays to march 54 yards. The Bulldogs had gambled on fourth-and-3 at the Penn 40 but Joey Slackman and Micah Morris combined to sack Nolan Grooms. Joshua Pitsenberger ran for 89 yards and the Yale TD.