ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — American Sebastian Korda will play second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final of the European Open. Korda rallied from a break down in the third set to edge Dominic Thiem 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (4) and Auger-Aliassime had to work hard to beat French player Richard Gasquet 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) in Saturday’s semifinals.

