Kelley leads Tarleton to 24-10 win over Southwest Baptist

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Derrel Kelley III rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns to lead Tarleton to a 24-10 victory over Division II-member Southwest Baptist. Kelley scored on a 2-yard run to give Tarleton (5-2) a 7-0 lead, but Asa Carter answered with a 7-yard touchdown run for Southwest Baptist to knot the score after one quarter. Adrian Guzman’s 30-yard field goal on the final play of the first half gave the Texans the lead for good. Kelley added a 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and scored on a 10-yard run in the fourth.

