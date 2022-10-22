Judge, slumping Yankees on the brink after getting blanked

NEW YORK (AP) — Back home for a must-win game, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees generated more boos than base hits. One more punchless performance and their season is over. Handcuffed again by Cristian Javier and Houston’s stingy pitching staff, the power-packed Yankees went down meekly Saturday on three harmless hits in a 5-0 defeat that left them on the brink of a four-game sweep by the Astros in the AL Championship Series. New York must find a way to bust out of its playoff slump Sunday night in Game 4 and beyond, or it will be 13 years and counting without a World Series appearance.

