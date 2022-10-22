Judge should be next Yankees captain, teammate Cortes says

NEW YORK (AP) — Nestor Cortes envisions Aaron Judge in an elevated role with the New York Yankees next season: Derek Jeter’s successor as captain. Cortes says Judge leads by example and his Yankees teammates “follow everything he does.” The pitcher says Judge doesn’t really come out and scream at anybody, but he’s earned the right to keep the Yankees “in check.” Judge set an AL record with 62 homers this season, tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs and was second in the AL with a .311 batting average. The 30-year-old slugger is eligible for free agency after earning $19 million this season.

