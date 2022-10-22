Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:19 PM

Judge should be next Yankees captain, teammate Cortes says

KION

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Nestor Cortes envisions Aaron Judge in an elevated role with the New York Yankees next season: Derek Jeter’s successor as captain. Cortes says Judge leads by example and his Yankees teammates “follow everything he does.” The pitcher says Judge doesn’t really come out and scream at anybody, but he’s earned the right to keep the Yankees “in check.” Judge set an AL record with 62 homers this season, tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs and was second in the AL with a .311 batting average. The 30-year-old slugger is eligible for free agency after earning $19 million this season.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content