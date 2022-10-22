Jeanty, Dalmas help Boise St. hold off Air Force, 19-14

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Ashton Jeanty scored on a 1-yard run and Jonah Dalmas kicked four field goals to help Boise State beat Air Force 19-14. Jeanty’s TD capped a 13-play, 63-yard drive that took more than 6 minutes off the clock and opened the scoring with 5:14 left in the first quarter. Dalmas kicked field goals of 42 yards about 3 minutes later and 29 yards early in the second quarter before his 51-yarder gave Boise State (5-2, 4-0 Mountain West) a 16-0 lead with 9 minutes to go in the first half. Haaziq Daniels capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown run that got Air Force (5-3, 2-3) on the board with 6:18 left in the second quarter.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.