Freshman leads Stony Brook past Maine 28-27 for first win

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Freshman Charlie McKee threw three touchdown passes in the second half, including a 7-yarder to Khalil Newton with 5:48 left to play, and Stony Brook picked up its first win of the season with a 28-27 victory over Maine. McKee completed 18 of 21 passes — to nine different receivers — for 249 yards in his third career start. Albany (1-6, 1-4 Colonial Athletic Association) took a 7-0 lead on its opening possession of the game when Ross Tallarico scored on a 2-yard run. Maine (2-5, 2-2) scored the next 20 points to lead by 13 at halftime. Joe Fagnano hooked up with Kobay White for a 13-yard touchdown, then found Shawn Bowman for a 42-yard score and Cole Baker kicked two field goals in the spurt.

