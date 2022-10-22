Everton ends 3-game skid with 3-0 win over Crystal Palace

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored his first goal in five months to help Everton beat Crystal Palace 3-0 and snap a three-game losing streak in the Premier League. The striker scored in the 11th minute at Goodison Park before second-half goals from Anthony Gordon and substitute Dwight McNeil. Calvert-Lewin had been sidelined early this season with a knee injury. He had last scored in May against Palace in a win that kept Everton in the Premier League. The 25-year-old forward still hopes to make England’s team for the World Cup.

