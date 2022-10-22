Dawson rushes for 241 yards, lifts Valpo over Morehead State

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Aaron Dawson’s 28-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter lifted Valparaiso to a 40-35 win over Morehead State. Dawson rushed for 241 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries for the Beacons. Dawson’s run capped the scoring in a game that had four lead changes and four ties. Michael Appel threw for 245 yards and an interception for Valparaiso with Braden Contreras collecting 116 yards receiving with two TDs and Solomon Davis 109 yards. Morehead State’s Grady Cramer was 25 of 45 for 326 yards passing with two TDs, both to Christian Graves, and an interception. Graves had 115 yards receiving.

