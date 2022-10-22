Berrettini to face Musetti in all-Italian final in Naples

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — It will be an all-Italian final on home soil at the Napoli Cup on Sunday. Second-seeded Matteo Berrettini will face fourth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti after both won their respective semifinals at the outdoor, hardcourt tournament. It will be a first matchup between the two players. Berrettini recovered from a set down and a foot injury to beat American player Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3. Berrettini had a medical timeout at 5-2 down in the opener and admitted his team thought he should retire. It was easier for Musetti who took just 89 minutes to beat Miomir Kecmanović 6-3, 6-4.

