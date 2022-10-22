After a scuffle, Heat hold on to top Raptors 112-109

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Max Strus added 20 off the bench and the Miami Heat topped the Toronto Raptors 112-109 on Saturday night to stop a season-opening two-game slide. The teams will meet again Monday night in Miami. Miami’s Kyle Lowry had 17 against his former club. Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. each scored 23 for Toronto. Toronto’s Christian Koloko and Miami’s Caleb Martin were both ejected with 7:46 left in the third quarter. They scuffled and it went into the baseline seats.

