Vonn’s women vs. men race still a dream 10 years on

SÖLDEN, Austria (AP) — One of the few dreams that American skiing great Lindsey Vonn did not turn into reality in her career was a race against men. Vonn was at the peak of her career in 2012 when she announced her plan to compete in a men’s World Cup downhill at Lake Louise that year. It never happened but the idea still captures the imagination of some skiers 10 years later. Mikaela Shiffrin gives it a qualified endorsement saying “if it’s just for a show and for excitement … let’s do it.”

