Tanking? Panthers positioned for No. 1 pick after CMC trade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Some might say it’s a rebuild. Others might go so far as to call it tanking. Either way, the Carolina Panthers already own the worst record in the NFL at 1-5 and find themselves well positioned to get the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft and the franchise quarterback they’ve coveted for years. The Panthers’ offense was already dead last in the league before GM Scott Fitterer traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers and starting wide receiver Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals. Fitterer said dealing McCaffrey was in the best interest of the future of the organization, but he refused to call it tanking.

