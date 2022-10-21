Ronaldo refused to come on as sub for United, Ten Hag says

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Premier League. Ronaldo headed to the locker room before the final whistle of Wednesday’s game at Old Trafford in a show of dissent and has since been omitted from United’s squad for the trip to play Chelsea on Saturday. Ten Hag held talks with Ronaldo on Friday and says the Portugal striker “remains an important part of the squad.” Ten Hag says Ronaldo had to be disciplined for the sake of the culture within the team.

