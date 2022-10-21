Ribéry announces retirement amid ongoing knee problems

SALERNO, Italy (AP) — Former France winger Franck Ribéry has ended his playing career because of insurmountable knee problems. The 39-year-old Ribéry played for France in the 2006 World Cup final and won the Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2013. He announced the decision in a video posted on social media where the Salernitana player also thanked his family and fans. Ribéry played for a number of clubs but his most successful period was at Bayern Munich where he won nine Bundesliga titles, six German Cups and the Champions League. He also played for France in its defeat against Italy in the 2006 World Cup final. Serie A club Salernitana says Ribéry will continue in another role at the club.

