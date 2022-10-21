Packers WR Cobb relieved his ankle injury wasn’t more severe

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb says he has a high ankle sprain and expects the injury to keep him out for anywhere from two to six weeks. The 32-year-old Cobb acknowledged that he initially feared the injury was much more serious. Cobb hurt his left ankle during the Packers’ 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. Cobb compared the injury to one he had while playing for the Packers in 2016. Cobb has 18 receptions for 257 yards this season.

