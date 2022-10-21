Knicks rout Pistons 130-106 in Brunson’s home debut at MSG

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 17 points in his first home game at Madison Square Garden, Immanuel Quickley bounced back from a rough opener with 20 points and the New York Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons 130-106 for their first victory of the season. RJ Barrett, who also struggled with his shot in an overtime loss in Memphis in the season opener, rebounded with 18 points. Obi Toppin scored 16, Julius Randle had 15 and the Knicks seized control late in the first quarter. Barrett was 3 for 18 on Wednesday, missing all six 3-point attempts. Quickley came off the bench and was scoreless, missing all six of his shots.

