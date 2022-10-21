Jazz rally to beat Wolves 132-126 in OT reunion with Gobert

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 29 points on 7-for-12 shooting from 3-point range to lead Utah’s rally for a 132-126 win over Minnesota. The Jazz outlasted former teammate Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves in overtime. Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Utah. He got a leaner in the lane to fall with 12 seconds left in the extra period for a four-point lead. Gobert had a dunk foiled by a foul on Mike Conley with 34 seconds to go. He missed both free throws to finish with nine points and 23 rebounds.

