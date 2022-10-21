Illinois coach convicted of sexually abusing ice skater

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A jury has found an Illinois ice skating coach guilty of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a young skater. The Winnebago County state’s attorney’s office announced the verdict Friday against 83-year-old Eugene Heffron. In 2018, three skaters accused the longtime coach in Rockford, Illinois, of sexual misconduct. The Rockford Register Star reported that year that Illinois State Police conducted an investigation after reports that skaters were touched inappropriately during lessons. One victim was between the ages of 9 and 15 when the abuse occurred from 1999-2006. Heffron is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 27, 2023. He faces between three and seven years in prison. Trial dates involving two additional victims have not been set.

