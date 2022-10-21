Guardiola says Hillsborough chants do ‘not represent’ City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says fans’ chants related to the Hillsborough Stadium disaster do “not represent what we are as a team or as a club” amid continuing fallout from the bad-tempered match against Liverpool. City has yet to publicly apologize after some of its fans were heard singing songs during the 1-0 loss at Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday about the 1989 tragedy that led to the death of 97 Liverpool supporters. Guardiola was asked about the issue on Friday and said he didn’t hear the chanting. Guardiola says “if it happened, I am so sorry.”

