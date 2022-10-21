Former rugby league player, coach had CTE before his suicide

SYDNEY (AP) — The widow of former National Rugby League player and coach Paul Green says he had been living with a “severe” and undiagnosed case of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) before his death by suicide. Amanda Green has told The Australian newspaper that a post-mortem analysis of her late husband’s brain had revealed signs of CTE, a brain condition caused by repeated head trauma. Green was North Queensland’s only NRL title-winning coach. He committed suicide on Aug. 11 at the age of 49. Professor Michael Buckland of the Australian Sports Brain Bank said Green had sustained one of the more “severe” cases of the condition he had seen.

