Former No. 1 Simona Halep suspended for positive doping test

Former No. 1-ranked player Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open last month. The ITIA announced the suspension Friday. Halep is a two-time Grand Slam champion who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She is a 31-year-old from Romania who recently announced she was taking the rest of this season off after having nose surgery to improve her breathing. The ITIA said Halep tested positive for the banned substance Roxadustat. According to the EU’s medicines agency, the drug stimulates the body to produce more of the natural hormone erythropoietin, or EPO.

