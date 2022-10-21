FIA review says recovery crane in Japan should have waited

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Formula One’s sanctioning body found there should have been a delay in sending a recovery crane onto the track at the Japanese Grand Prix. An investigation into the events of that rain-shortened race announced Friday found that race officials did not account for Pierre Gasly’s speeding car. The FIA’s sweeping review of the incident that angered teams and drivers acknowledged the crane incident came on the same course where Jules Bianchi crashed in a similar situation in 2014 and later died. The FIA determined all race procedures were followed but said it would have been prudent to delay sending a crane onto the track to pick up a disabled car.

