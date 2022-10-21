Coach Saleh: Jets’ Moore to sit vs. Broncos, won’t be traded

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Disgruntled wide receiver Elijah Moore will sit out the New York Jets’ game against the Denver Broncos after requesting to be traded amid frustration over his lack of playmaking opportunities. Coach Robert Saleh said Friday trading Moore isn’t an option. But Moore will not be with the team in Denver as the Jets look for their fourth straight victory. Moore is a second-round pick who had 43 catches as a rookie last year but just 16 through six games this season. Saleh said Moore will go through workouts with trainers over the next few days and rejoin the team Monday. Denzel Mims will be active for the first time this season in Moore’s place.

