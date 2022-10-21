Athlete advocacy group files complaint with DOJ against NCAA

An organization calling for reform in college sports has filed a complaint with the U.S Department of Justice against the NCAA. The National College Players Association is accusing those involved with the governing body of violating antitrust laws by capping compensation for athletes. The NCPA has been leading the charge for college football and basketball players to receive a share of the millions of dollars in revenue their sports generate for more than a decade, A complaint does not ensure an inquiry by the department.

