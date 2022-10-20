Wisconsin female athletes notify police over private photos

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin police are investigating how private photos and video of members of the school’s national champion women’s volleyball team got circulated publicly without their consent. Wisconsin’s athletic department says players contacted campus police after they became aware the photos had been made public. The volleyball players aren’t being investigated for wrongdoing. University of Wisconsin police spokesman Marc Lovicott confirmed the investigation, but details are not being disclosed.

