SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah is determined to get tougher this season. The Utes return four full-time starters and their sixth man and they’re putting an extra emphasis on physicality in preparing for the upcoming season. They finished 11th in the Pac-12 Conference a year ago. Seven of Utah’s 16 losses in league play were by six points or fewer.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.