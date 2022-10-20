UEFA President says “Super league” project in Europe is dead

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says the project of a Super league of European soccer teams “is dead.” In a meeting with journalists in Argentina the head of Europe’s football association rejected comments made by Bernd Reichart, the new director general of the company behind the breakaway competition, A22 Sports Management. Reichart said the initiative is still standing but would be under a different format. A22 Sports Management worked with 12 elite clubs in Spain, England and Italy in a bid to start the Super league in April last year as a challenger to the UEFA Champions League.

