Shiffrin gaining on Vonn, Stenmark as World Cup season opens

Mikaela Shiffrin heads into the World Cup season that begins Saturday in Austria with 74 career wins on the circuit. That puts her within shouting distance of Lindsey Vonn’s 82, the most for a woman, and Ingemar Stenmark’s overall mark of 86. As Shiffrin’s total increases, each triumph is sure to be met with questions about those records. The 27-year-old American never claimed fewer than three victories in any of her 10 previous World Cup seasons, with a high of 17 in 2018-19. Asked about the possibility of surpassing Vonn and Stenmark, Shiffrin veered into an unprompted appraisal of what will determine when she’s ready to retire.

