Ronaldo left out of Man United squad for Chelsea match
By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo will be left out of Manchester United’s squad to face Chelsea on Saturday. The decision comes after the Portugal international walked out of United’s 2-0 win against Tottenham before the final whistle on Wednesday. United manager Erik ten Hag said afterward that he would “deal with” Ronaldo and the club has now released a statement. Ronaldo will also train away from the first team until after the Chelsea match, with United saying it fully backs the decision made by Ten Hag.