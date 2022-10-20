Philadelphia Union advance to Eastern Conference finals

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Leon Flach scored his first goal of the season in the Eastern Conference semifinals, and the top-seeded Philadelphia Union beat fifth-seeded Cincinnati 1-0. Philadelphia, which is unbeaten at Subaru Park this year, will face the winner of Sunday’s New York City FC-Montreal match in the conference finals. Flach scored in the 59th minute. Mikael Uhre beat two defenders to a loose ball in front of the net and sent it to the penalty spot for Flach’s one-touch finish. Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake recorded his 16th clean sheet of the season. Blake made five saves, including a diving stop of Brandon Vazquez’s breakaway shot in the 83rd. Cincinnati was seeking to become the third expansion team in MLS history to advance in its first two postseason rounds.

